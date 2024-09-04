WWE Star Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury During ‘Monday Night Raw’: See Photos

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane took a gruesome hit during her match Monday night. It happened when Sane and tag team partner Iyo Sky were in a number one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the September 2 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The duo from Damage CTRL faced off against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn while the new champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, watched from the announcer’s table.

Check this out in slow motion. Isla pulls Bianca, Kairi Sane over shoots. Bianca Belair tries to save it as best she can. Tries to grab her mid air. Kairi head hits the edge of the table. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MansDVyabz — Exposing the IWC (@ExposingIWC) September 3, 2024

WWE’s Kairi Sane Suffers Brutal Eye Injury

Dawn got into an altercation in front of the announcer’s table with Belair and Cargill, and Sane wanted to launch herself into the trio standing outside the ring. However, Sane got a little too much airtime and ended up cracking her face on the edge of the announcer’s table.

Her eye was bleeding badly, but she was able to get back to her feet and finish the match.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Sane received stitches backstage from WWE’s medical team after the match. Kairi Sane then took to X and shared a picture of her bloody eye. In the post, she included a “thumbs up” emoji.

Belair and Cargil won their new titles on Saturday at WWE’s Bash in Berlin. The duo defeated The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to become the new champions.

KAIRI Sane just got stitches above her eye.



The Pirate Princsss is tough 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bibno2bQNy — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) September 3, 2024

Ric Flair Gets Honest on Triple H

Triple H is one of the WWE’s greatest wrestlers of all time. But since retiring from the ring “The Game” has transitioned to being WWE’s Chief Content Officer. And while he is enjoying his new position, it has come with some bumps.

Ric Flair had long been a mentor and friend to Triple H. But things went sour when Triple H was named Chief Content Officer at WWE. He used Flair’s noted nickname “The Man,” and pinned it on Becky Lynch who was a rising WWE superstar at the time. But on a recent episode of his podcast, Flair revealed the two of them recently had a heart-to-heart.

“He mentioned he wanted to talk to me and we talked. And we just got real serious. I mean we both went through the same thing. I didn’t realize to what extent he’s gone through, I do now,” Flair said.

“I’m not gonna share obviously but he was in a bad place just like I was. When you get there you’ll realize, as only you can do if you’ve been there. That there’s so much more to it.