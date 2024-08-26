WWE Legend ‘Sycho Sid’ Dead at 63

WWE Legend Sid Eudy – best remembered by fans as Sycho Sid – has died. He was 63 years old. The news of Eudy’s passing was confirmed by his son, Gunnar, on Facebook.

“Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years,” the statement began.

“He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support. Sincerely, Gunnar Eudy.”

Whenever I’m feeling down I’ll watch Sycho Sid’s entrance from Survivor Series 96 and it always cheers me up



WHO’S THE MAN?! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/pNjYliX5UU — Tyler Edwards (@prince_petty_) March 22, 2020

WWE Legend Sycho Sid Dies at 63 After Battle With Cancer

Once news of Eudy’s passing broke, wrestling fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly took to the platform to share their memories of him. Some of Eudy’s colleagues also posted heartfelt tributes.

“So sad to hear that friend and wrestling superstar Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious & Sid Justice) has passed away at 63 years young from cancer,” fellow wrestler Marc Mero wrote. “He was one of the first wrestlers I wrestled when I was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family, friends, and his millions of fans.”

So sad to hear that friend and wrestling superstar Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious & Sid Justice) has passed away at 63 years young from cancer. He was one of the first wrestlers i wrestled when i was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his… pic.twitter.com/5ei9yVczAA — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 26, 2024

“Sid was a symbol of the sport’s golden era, a time when giants clashed and every match felt like a battle for the ages,” one fan wrote. “His presence will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on in the memories of those who witnessed his greatness!”

“His WWE run got more eyes on it but his heel work in the early 90s in WCW was incredible. A true monster big man who really *made* the powerbomb in America,” another added.

This is a developing story.