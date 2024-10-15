WWE Star Charlotte Flair Sparks Frenzy With Cheeky Gym Selfie

WWE royalty Charlotte Flair is keeping her loyal subjects down for the count with yet another sizzling selfie.

Flair gifted her over 5 million Instagram followers with a new gym selfie on her Stories. Wearing a black sports bra and crimson booty shorts that left little to the imagination, the legacy wrestler got in a nice deep modified pigeon pose stretch at the gym.

Flair didn’t issue any words to her loyal subjects, simply letting her toned figure declare everything she needed to say.

Meanwhile, the image was mirrored by frenzied fans all across social media.

New GYM mirror selfie from The QUEEN #CharlotteFlair. ❣️ pic.twitter.com/sBc1Y34Lx4 — ᗞᏆᏞᗴᗴᑭ ⅅK ᎫᎪᏆᏢᎪᏞ💙 (@DileepWWE) October 15, 2024

Of course, Flair’s acolytes were quick to send their Queen her flowers on social media upon seeing the gym selfie.

“Always great to see our amazing and gorgeous queen,” one fan gushed on X (formerly Twitter). “She still got it,’ a second fan agreed.

“Looking pretty good! One of my favorite stretches there as well,’ a third fan chimed in.

The Queen makes a grand entrance back in 2023. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Hope your back soon and come to Monday night raw kick ass,” another hopeful fan wrote.

Charlotte Flair is Keeping WWE Fans Happy with Social Media as She Recovers from an In-Ring Injury

Meanehile, the former champion has been absent from WWE programming since December 8, 2023, after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka.

However, the 14-time World Champion is clearly on the mend. She occasionally posts footage of her rebab for the injury on social media.

Charlotte Flair gets (wo)manhandled by Rhea Ripley during the Smackdown women’s championship during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April of 2023. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While she recovers, she has been thoughtfully posting her journey to recovery alongside images proving she’s still in monarch-worthy shape.

Earlier this month, she posted a mirror selfie that sent fans into a tizzy.

Charlotte Flair also recently stunned fans with a series of sizzling selfie mirror pics. (Photo via Charlotte Flair / Instagram)

Then, as the dog days of summer winded down, she was sure to show off her still-toned beach body in a bikini spread.

The Queen even gifted her fans with a bikini spread last month. (Charlotte Flair/Instagram)

Regardless, it seems as though Her Majesty should be returning to the ring sooner rather than later…