WWE Star ‘Black Bart’ Richard Harris Dies at 76, Cause of Death Revealed

Veteran professional wrestler Richard Harris, better known as “Black Bart,” passed away Thursday morning at the age of 76. Linda, Harris’ wife, announced on social media that her husband died after a long battle with cancer.

“You might know him as Black Bart, but to me, he was my husband, Ricky,” Linda wrote, per Sports Illustrated. “He left us this morning. He was pronounced [dead] at 5:26 this morning.”

The pro wrestling community lost one of its great characters with the passing of Black Bart (Ricky Harris). A True Original, Bart was beloved and highly respected among his peers. pic.twitter.com/4tNMLgVHAR — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) January 10, 2025

In 2023, Richard Harris revealed his stage 4 cancer diagnosis. Later that year, Dutch Mantell shared on his Story Time Podcast that Harris had discontinued chemotherapy after his medical insurance coverage ended.

Harris, born on January 30, 1948, in Texarkana, Arkansas, began his wrestling career in 1975. Over the years, he showcased his talent in renowned promotions, including Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and World Class Championship Wrestling.

Harris joined WWE (then the WWF) in 1990, where he became known for working with rookie wrestlers. He left in 1991 to join WCW and became a member of the Desperados stable.

Harris remained active on the independent wrestling circuit throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s before officially retiring in 2002. However, he made a brief comeback in 2006.

Harris cemented his legacy as a mentor to up-and-coming wrestling talent.

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, a former student of Harris, shared a heartfelt tribute to his mentor on social media Thursday night.

Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I… pic.twitter.com/ItRybdJphl — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 10, 2025

“Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler,” Layfield wrote on X. “We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I love you, big brother. RIP.”

AEW star and wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes also honored Harris with a heartfelt tribute. “Black Bart taught me a ton in my younger years. Loved him to death. He will be missed,” Rhodes wrote on X.