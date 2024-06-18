Pro Wrestler James Castle Dead at 35, Cause of Death Revealed

James Castle, an independent professional wrestler based in London, has passed away at the age of just 35.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his partner, Zoe Lucas, who wrote on X: “On Saturday, June 15th, after four years of treatment, 12 rounds of chemotherapy, 2 bone marrow transplants, radiotherapy, and numerous experimental trials, we lost Jamie Stacey @JamesCastle49 to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.”

“Thank you for giving me the best 9 years of my life,” she added.

Castle, whose real name was Jamie Stacey, was a well-known figure in the London and UK wrestling scene for many years. His passing has left fans, family, fellow wrestlers, and WWE stars in mourning.

Over the years, Castle competed for RevPro Wrestling in London, where he held their tag team titles as part of The Revolutionists with Sha Samuels. His final match took place in December 2019.

Fans and Wrestlers Pay Tribute to James Castle

RevPro Wrestling honored the late wrestler on social media, praising him as “a truly wonderful human being.”

“A former tag team Champion, Jamie was a super talent in the ring,” RevPro Wrestling wrote on X.” The first wrestler trained from scratch at our Portsmouth School & without his help behind the scenes RevPro would not be here today.”

They continued, “A truly wonderful human being. A warrior. A fighter. The most interesting & intelligent man to ever step foot inside a RevPro ring.”

“There are so many stories to tell and we will make sure they are all told. We love you and will make sure you are remembered forever,” RevPro added.

We are saddened to share the loss of our dear friend Jamie Stacey aka. James Castle after a 4 year battle with Leukaemia.



A former tag team Champion, Jamie was a super talent in the ring. The first wrestler trained from scratch at our Portsmouth School & without his help behind… pic.twitter.com/4LvwEkGTjT — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) June 17, 2024

Several of wrestling’s biggest stars have honored Castle following his passing. WWE’s Pete Dunne retweeted RevPro’s tribute, while fellow SmackDown star Chelsea Green responded to Zoey’s post with a heartfelt message of support.

“Sending you so much love. 🤍, “Green wrote.

AEW’s Will Ospreay also paid tribute. “James & Zoe are the definition of a warrior. All my love to you 💚 RIP James Castle,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, fans also shared heartfelt messages after the passing of James Castle.”Truly awful news. He certainly left a mark in RevPro. Thoughts to his friends and family,” one fan wrote on X. “Four years, dude put up one hell of a fight. Love to his friends and family,” another fan added.