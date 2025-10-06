World’s Oldest Man Celebrates 113th Birthday: What He Had To Say

The world’s oldest man just celebrated his 113th birthday, a year after earning a Guinness World Record. According to Guinness, João Marinho Neto from Brazil became the world’s oldest man in November 2024, and he’s still going strong.

He earned this title after the death of 112-year-old John Tinniswood from the UK. Neta was born in Maranguape, Ceará, on October 5, 1912. His family was made up of farmers, and by four years old, he was working in the fields with his father.

Neto eventually married Josefa Albano dos Santos, born in 1920 and passed away in 1994. The couple had four children together: Antônio, José, Fátima, and Vanda. Neto later had three other children – Vinícius, Jarbas, and Conceição – with partner Antonia Rodrigues Moura.

The world’s oldest man is surrounded by a large, loving family. He now has six living children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

When Guinness asked Neto about the secret to a long life, he said you had to surround yourself with good people. He also said you should keep your loved ones close by.

According to LongeviQuest, a database for tracking the world’s oldest people, Neto recently mentioned how much he loved telling people he is the 26th-oldest man to ever live.

“There are no men older than me, just women!” said Neto. At the time he won the record, Neto was 112 years and 52 days old.

Neto also loves celebrating people around his age. In August, Neta celebrated the birthday of Ethel Caterham, the world’s oldest living person. She celebrated her 116th birthday and received best wishes from Neto. He even shared a photo of himself holding a photo of Caterham.

According to Neto’s granddaughter Valéria, Neto was ecstatic to hear about the birthday. In Portuguese, he said, “Ethel, Happy Birthday 116!”

This conversation was reportedly the first known communication between the world’s oldest man and the world’s oldest woman.