Arkansas Man Shared Photos Of Bear To Family Members. Apparently, The Animal Killed Him Days Later

An unnamed 60-year-old Arkansas man is believed to have been killed in a bear attack at a local campsite. Reportedly, just two days before he was found dead, the man shared photos of the animal with his family.

According to a release issued by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), authorities received a call from the victim’s son on Thursday, October 2. A welfare concern was raised by the caller, saying that his father had not been in contact with them for days while he was at Sam’s Throne Campground.

Body Found

One NCSO deputy responded to the campground and found the victim’s truck and campsite. Evidence showed that a struggle and injury had occurred, along with drag marks leading into the woods. The man was not in the campsite.

NCSO investigators arrived shortly after and began processing the scene. The sexagenarian was found dead yards outside the campsite. He had sustained fatal injuries consistent with a “large carnivore attack.”

While investigating the incident, authorities learned from the victim’s family that he had sent photos of a bear in his camp. These were reportedly taken and sent on Tuesday, September 30, two days before he was found dead.

The man’s death is currently under investigation, and Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler clarified that authorities had yet to complete an autopsy as of October 2. As a result, they can’t confirm that the man was, in fact, killed in a bear attack. However, evidence “strongly indicates it.”.

Furthermore, authorities are in search of the bear. After it is disposed of, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will test the animal to determine what might have caused the fatal encounter.

Sam’s Throne Campground was temporarily closed by the U.S. Forest Service to protect the public from the animal and potential traps, as well as to help in the search.

Second Bear Attack In A Month

As reported by the Arkansas Times, bear attacks are incredibly rare. Before 2025, the last documented bear attack in Arkansas took place in 2006. Furthermore, the last fatal bear attack occurred in 1892, as per the outlet.

However, this is the second suspected bear attack that has occurred in a month. As per KNWA/KFTA, 72-year-old Vernon Patton was attacked by a black bear on September 3 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He died on September 14.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words, to tell you the truth. These things just don’t happen,” Arkansas Game and Fish Commission chief of communications Keith Stephens told the Arkansas Times. “It just seems so bizarre. It’s not even in my realm of comprehension. I’m really in shock today.”

“I don’t know if it’s a pattern developing or not. I want people to be careful in the woods, whether they’re camping or hiking or whatever, and use some common bear sense. But don’t let this prevent them from enjoying nature.”