Florida Men Allegedly Killed 3-Year-Old Boy At His Sesame Street-Themed Birthday Party

Four Florida men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2024 shooting death of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy. The toddler was killed during a drive-by shooting, struck by a stray bullet while at a Sesame Street-themed birthday party.

According to a release issued by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD), the incident occurred on July 21, 2024. At around 4:32 p.m. at Riverland Park, located on Southwest 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, a drive-by shooting occurred.

FLPD officers responded to the location and found Rylo, a 3-year-old boy, having suffered a gunshot wound, reportedly caused by a stray bullet. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Rylo was at the park for a birthday party, which had a Sesame Street theme.

The suspects behind the drive-by shooting allegedly fled the scene, and police detectives managed to recover one of their vehicles. Days later, the FLPD announced they had found another vehicle involved in the shooting, but no arrests were made at the time.

Suspects Indicted

Less than a year later, on March 6, 2025, a grand jury indicted Tyler Hollins, a 21-year-old man, for first-degree murder. He was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Finally, on September 25, 2025, the FLPD announced that it had concluded its investigation into Rylo’s homicide. Three more suspects were indicted in connection with the shooting: Andrew St. Louis, Tommie Allen, and Antonio Carter.

As reported by WPLG, there was a “beef” between the aforementioned men and one of the birthday party’s patrons. As a result, all three were charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder with a firearm.

“While nothing can undo this senseless act of violence, these arrests demonstrate what can be achieved through determined investigative work, strong evidence, trusted partnerships, and the support of our community,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz said.

With the men allegedly behind the tragic murder of Rylo Yancy behind bars, awaiting trial, the family can now be partially relieved. One member of the Yancy family, the 3-year-old grieving grandfather, told WPLG that he usually hugs a stuffed animal. It has Rylo’s recorded voice, saying, “Hallelujah, amen.”

“When we look for comfort, I press it, ‘Hallelujah, amen,’” Jerrold Pough, the grandfather, said, in tears. “That’s all I got to live with and it takes me back,”