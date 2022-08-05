What Women Over 40 Googled The Most This Year Is Very Revealing

“Go look it up” was a phrase I remember repeatedly hearing from my parents when I was a child. My sisters and I would go out into the garage and search for the dictionary or encyclopedia that held all the answers we were searching for.

These days, we still look things up. Or, rather we Google them. Recently, AARP compiled a list of what women over 40 are Googling and the results were quite varied. The questions range from issues regarding health and fitness to whether or not brain fog was even real. (It is, I can attest!)

Below are the most Googled topics from women over 40. Even though I’m (only) 38, I can definitely relate to many of these queries. I mean, everyone wants to know the secret of Jennifer Aniston’s health and beauty routine, right?

Top 10 Google Searches Of Women Over 40

Why are my periods so irregular? Early symptoms of bone density loss. Does botox hurt? Causes of women’s hair loss. Jennifer Aniston’s beauty routine. Help for hot flashes. Best CBD oils. Is brain fog real? Can I run with knee pain? Viagra.

Many of the above-listed topics have to do with health, which isn’t surprising given the physical changes that can start occurring as women reach midlife. There were a few stand-out questions for me, one being, “Can I run with knee pain?” And, the answer is mixed. Knee pain can have several causes including a Baker’s cyst, a meniscus tear, a hamstring strain, and more. Whether you can continue your routine or may need to rest your knee depends on the severity and cause of the knee pain. It’s best to speak with your doctor if you have knee pain or if it worsens over time. Some knee pain may have to be repaired surgically.

Women’s hair loss is another big issue facing women over 40. Causes can range from what we eat, to heredity, and even medical issues, including COVID-19. Luckily, we have options when it comes to treating hair loss. Some treatments include specialized shampoo and conditioners, regrowth products like laser hair growth combs, and or customized solutions that include supplements along with topical treatments. It’s also wise to talk to your doctor about hair loss to rule out any underlying conditions.

For a woman over 40, curiosity about Botox might be the norm. However, this quick fix might not be worth it in the long run. Plus, there are tons of other skincare solutions that don’t involve injecting anything into your face. Facial tools like the popular Gua Sha stone or even facial cupping are cheaper and less invasive than Botox. Plus, there’s a plethora of lotions and serums that can help with the changes that come with this beautiful thing called aging.

And, of course, we all want to know where Jennifer Aniston found the fountain of youth. I mean, is it literally the fountain from the opening of Friends? Regardless, women over 40 are Googling “Jennifer Aniston beauty routine” on a regular basis. Here’s what we know. The 53-year-old actress takes care of herself in every way possible. She eats a balanced diet, exercises daily, and incorporates Vital Proteins collagen powder into her daily routine. Along with her healthy lifestyle, Aniston still has her reported go-to beauty products, such as the hydrating Tatcha Serum Stick and the fine-line blasting ZIIP device.

Lastly, CBD’s popularity has grown exponentially in the last few years. A non-psychoactive product of hemp plants, CBD has been used since around 750 B.C. and is thought to help with chronic pain, inflammation, anxiety, and more. For easy topical applications, we’re a fan of Uncle Bud’s CBC products which include roll-on oils and easy-to-apply balms.

Google is a wonderful tool, but we hope women are taking that extra step to speak with their loved ones or doctors about the issues they are facing. Irregular periods, hot flashes, and bone density loss are all important issues to speak with your healthcare provider about. And, of course, you should probably speak to your partner about Viagra.

