Woman Who Survived Cancer Multiple Times Killed By A Stray Bullet At Home

A woman who managed to beat cancer multiple times was killed by a stray bullet while she was at home last month.

According to a press release by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on April 28 at around 11:20 PM. Emergency services received a 911 call about a shooting in the 500 block of First Street, and that a woman had been shot in her home. A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office and a nearby Colorado State Trooper administered first aid when they arrived, but declared the victim dead at the scene.

According to a report by KDVR, the victim was identified as 49-year-old Jennifer James. The outlet explains that a bullet flew through her window, hitting her in the upper arm before passing through her chest. Family members told KDVR that she had beaten cancer four times before the stray shot claimed her life.

The press release explains that after gathering evidence, investigators identified Ebenezer Worku, 20, as a suspect. Authorities arrested Worku on May 1 for First Degree Murder – Extreme Indifference. He has a $1.25 million cash-only bond.

The Suspect Was Cleaning His Gun When It Went Off

Per KDVR, investigators identified the suspect and his vehicle with a video caught by a nearby security camera. The footage reportedly showed a Nissan Rogue outside the James residence at 11:18 PM. It was there for a few moments before driving away with its headlights off.

When quizzed by detectives, Worku admitted to owning a Glock 22 handgun. He said he only used it at the range, and it was usually kept in a storage box. Worku was reportedly meeting another driver that night. When he was driving, he allegedly fired the gun out of the window by accident while cleaning it. The outlet explains that Worku reportedly fired a second shot when he tried to clear the chamber. He told investigators that he thought the bullets would stop short when they hit a wall and didn’t think he hit anyone. When asked about driving away with the headlights off, he reportedly said it was to avoid drawing attention.

Juliána King has started a GoFundMe to raise money for Jennifer’s four children. The fundraiser reads, “Jennifer was an incredible human being and was loved by so many people. She was bravely battling cancer yet again at the time that she was taken from us.” The statement explains that the children now have no parents and will have to deal with “extensive expenses.”