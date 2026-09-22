Police Confirm Cause of Death in Hayden Panettiere Case

Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death has been confirmed as an accidental overdose, according to toxicology results.

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In addition to multiple prescription medications, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office discovered fentanyl and a related chemical in her system.

PEOPLE and Fox Carolina shared the findings on Tuesday morning. The listed drugs that contributed to the Heroes and Nashville actress’ Aug. 16 death were: fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine.

What Were the Drugs Found in Hayden Panettiere’s System

Hayden Panettiere (Credit: Mike Windle/WireImage/Getty Images)

4-ANPP is a chemical connected to the production of fentanyl.

Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxer, and alprazolam is an anxiety medicine better known by the Pfizer brand name Xanax. It’s unclear if Panettiere was taking either medicine recreationally or if a doctor had prescribed them.

As for quetiapine, the National Library of Medicine says it “is used to treat schizophrenia (a mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves), bipolar disorder (a disease that causes depression, mania, and other abnormal moods), and major depressive disorder.”

The results also ruled out any other sort of injury that could have killed the 36-year-old This Is Me: A Reckoning author. “No signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death,” per the cited report.

It’s unclear if any parties will be charged criminally for Panettiere’s death. A police investigation is ongoing.