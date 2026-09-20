‘American Idol’ Judge Suddenly Cancels Concert

Luke Bryan was set to perform in Michigan on Sunday night. Unfortunately, that won’t happen.

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The American Idol judge’s planned concert at 1846 Farms in Allegan, Michigan, is off — at least for this weekend. Organizers blame recent rainfall and poor conditions at the venue for the outdoor event, which is part of the “Play It Again” singer’s latest Farm Tour.

Bryan has not officially set a rescheduled date for the show, so it could be off his docket for good. Fans will have to stay tuned.

“Sunday’s Luke Bryan Farm Tour show at John Schaendorf Dairy in Allegan, MI (September 20) will not take place as scheduled due to conditions of the field from extensive rainfall,” a statement to read. “We’re so sorry. This call was made for everyone’s safety on the grounds.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

“Please hold on to your tickets and parking passes. We are working with the tour on the next steps and will email every ticket holder directly as soon as a decision is made. Do not travel to the venue on Sunday, 9/20. Additional updates will be posted on the Farm Tour event pages, ticketing links, and our support portal and sent to the email on your order.”

The venue’s rep then spoke to CBS News to clear up that the cancellation decision came from the American Idol judge’s camp.

“Luke and his team made the call. It was not on us,” manager Aleisha Stas told CBS News. “But the conditions of the mud, the ground is just too soft to have millions of dollars of equipment and it is just not safe either for people to be parking. There was a risk of people sliding in their vehicles and people falling so, it was overall the better choice for everyone’s safety.”



