7 And 9-Year-Olds Get In Armed Standoff With Police

Recently released footage by authorities shows the tense and bizarre footage between two New Mexico boys, ages 7 and 9, and police. Despite the potentially dangerous or even fatal incident, authorities have decided not to arrest or charge the youngsters.

According to Fox News, the incident took place on February 16, 2025. However, the incident gained notoriety on Thursday, May 8, after the Benalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) posted footage recorded by drones.

Dressed in Minecraft and Star Wars pajamas, the two young boys are seen standing behind a covered air-conditioning unit. They are seen in possession of a handgun, which they take turns holding. The six-minute footage shows the kids looking around, as if they were trying to remain undetected.

However, police arrived at the scene and attempted to de-escalate the situation. According to Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, the sheriff’s office knew the boys. Reportedly, they had received dozens of calls in connection with them and their families.

“Put it down, babe,” one officer told one of the boys, according to The U.S. Sun. “You’re not in trouble, but you have to put it down and come and talk to us.”

Moments later, as the standoff continued, police fired two rubber bullets at the children. They, however, managed to hold onto the gun. The standoff came to an end after police officers approached and apprehended the boys. One of the officers managed to take the gun from the boy wearing the Star Wars pajamas.

Not Charged

As per the BCSO, the drone that recorded the children “allowed deputies to secure the area swiftly and safely, ultimately preventing a potential deadly force encounter with the juveniles.”

“This case illustrates the complex intersection of juvenile crime, mental health, and public safety,” Sheriff Allen said in a statement shared with Fox News. “We are taking important steps to close service gaps and expand our ability to work with juveniles involved in firearms or violent crimes.”

Despite the encounter, police decided not to arrest or charge the two New Mexico boys.

“Children are our future, and we know one side is going to say, ‘Lock them in jail,'” Allen said, as per The Sun. “They’re 7 and 9 years old. I told you before, numerous times in numerous interviews, that I understand the frontal lobe.”

The gun involved in the incident was seized by police. It is unclear if authorities plan to charge the kids’ parents, but they reportedly haven’t been removed from their home. No information on how the children got hold of the gun is available.