‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Quits Amidst Ongoing Scandal

Despite being the catalyst for the hit Hulu reality show, Taylor Frankie Paul has seemingly quit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

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Paul has become the most controversial member of the cast. She alluded to an exit in an Instagram post on September 21.

“My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return. However I don’t desire to move forward like this,” she wrote. “I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue on with less stress and I’m back to that point.”

Photo by Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images

She also addressed her castmates’ actions. “Some of the girls know what I’ve been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their ‘statements’ knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured. Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting. And I bit my tongue there.”

Paul alleges that castmates wanted her to ask for more money per season, saying that she’s “grateful” she never did.

“I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions. My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out.”

Paul’s post comes nearly a week after TMZ’s report of reduced parenting time due to failing court-ordered drug tests. She has three children: two with ex-husband Tate Paul, and one with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Season five of Mormon Lives features footage leading up to a domestic violence investigation involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Mortensen. Due to the investigations, production of season five was halted.

Paul’s exit comes on the heels of castmate Mikayla Matthews announcing she is leaving the show. She revealed that she was leaving the show due to Paul’s involvement.