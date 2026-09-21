R&B Singer Denies Ex’s Domestic Violence Allegations Amidst Dispute Over Adult Son With Disabilities

R&B singer Bilal Oliver has come under serious fire after accusations of child abuse and neglect were thrown at him by his disabled adult son’s mother.

Videos by Suggest

In a since-deleted post (that was reuploaded by The Jasmine Brand), Jamila Raegan accused Oliver by name of abusing their son, Bashir. Bashir has been diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder, meaning he requires a lot more care from his parents.

Raegan hit Instagram to unveil an alleged reality of Oliver’s abuse. Per Complex, she said, “I’m not okay because I’ve spent over half of my life protecting an abuser.”

“I am caring for [Bashir] alone while his father continues to live his life,” she said after claiming [Oliver] has shown a “complete disregard” for his son while Raegan is left to pick up the pieces.

“I am suffering.”

Raegan shared her appreciation and love for her friends and family. But she expressed that she is “breaking” and is “not okay.”

Bilal Oliver “Saddened” Over Public Accusations Of A Private Matter

Bilal Oliver hasn’t remained silent, but wants to keep largely quiet about the dispute. The R&B star commented under The Jasmine Brand’s report, “Wow. This is so sad,” before making an Instagram post himself to share his side of the story.

I am deeply saddened that a private family matter has been brought to social media,” he began. “My son has been with me in my custody for most of his 24 years. It’s insulting & hurts that his mother would choose to publicly humiliate him and our family for financial gain, especially now that the state has guardianship of him.”

Oliver went on to “categorically deny the allegations of domestic violence” brought against him, and “any other” related allegations. “I have not been with his mother in over 20 years.”

“Out of respect for my son, my family, and everyone involved, I will not engage in a public back-and-forth online spectacle set up to destroy my character & legacy with lies,” he promised.

Oliver then said that the “appropriate authorities” will handle the situation.