Movie Star Actress Sparks Concerns After Alarmingly Bleak Messages

Fans are worried about the well-being of Underworld star Kate Beckinsale after a pair of concerning Instagram posts.

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On Sunday morning, the 53-year-old Click and Serendipity actress shared a photo of a rainbow on her Instagram Story that read: “congratulations you won i give up.”

Beckinsale also posted a photo to her IG grid, a screenshot of an all-black Instagram Reel with the text reading “bye” over it.

in the off-chance someone who follows me has the ability to check in on Kate Beckinsale, it would probably be a good idea to do that now. I hope this just means she's quitting social media, but pic.twitter.com/fDFaAuevaW — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) September 20, 2026

Some assumed this was just Beckinsale exiting social media, as she did something similar back in February. But there is a large amount of concern that the actress could be experiencing a mental health crisis.

The star, who played protagonist Selene in the successful Underworld vampire-action franchise, has openly discussed her struggle with PTSD, as well as grief at the deaths of her mother, Judy Loe, and stepfather, Roy Battersby. She also dealt with the death of her beloved cat Clive, a mainstay of her social media accounts, in 2023.

Beckinsale also confused the public in late 2025 after sharing an odd story claiming her daughter’s boyfriend “laid two eggs in a week.”

Kate Beckinsale (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg,” Beckinsale said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I got very involved in this, because I really did need a distraction because everything was so horrible.”

The degree of seriousness in Beckinsale’s story was unclear, raising further concern about her mental well-being.

As of press time, Beckinsale nor her reps have spoken out about her Sunday posts. Either she or her reps deleted both concerning remarks.