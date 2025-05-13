16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot In The Head While Riding Scooter Outside School

An innocent 16-year-old New York girl, Evette Jeffrey, tragically died after being shot in the head during a schoolyard fight that escalated. Evette was an “unintended target” after she was allegedly shot by a 14-year-old boy, who fired three bullets at a crowd after a physical confrontation with other teenage boys.

According to the New York Post, the brawl broke out outside a Morrisania schoolyard in the Bronx at around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 12. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch talked with media outlets at the scene and revealed that the fight started at a walkway alongside the school building.

As per Tisch, a boy first punched the 14-year-old suspect in the face, knocking him down. Punches were exchanged involving other people in the crowd as the fighting teens walked toward Union Avenue. At some point, one individual allegedly handed the 14-year-old a pistol.

At that moment, the 14-year-old allegedly shot three rounds into the crowd. Evette Jeffrey was riding her scooter out of the schoolyard at that exact moment, not having been involved in the fight, as per Tisch. One of the bullets struck her in the head. One of her friends tried to shield her from the incoming fire, but he was unable to save her.

As per ABC News, Evette was rushed to Lincoln Hospital. However, she was pronounced dead shortly after.

“Our city has suffered another senseless tragedy tonight,” Commissioner Tisch said.”A 16-year-old girl playing in a school yard is now dead. And a 14-year-old is wanted in connection with her death.”

Details And Reactions

As reported by CBS News, Evette Jeffrey was a Morris High School student. She had just turned 16 earlier in May. As per the New York Daily News, she was celebrating her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend when she was shot dead.

In a heartbreaking interview, her grandmother revealed how she found out about her granddaughter’s tragic death.

“She was supposed to come back upstairs, and then I get a call,” Evette’s grandmother said. “One of my neighbors knocked on the door. She was banging on the door, and we just ran. When I got there, she was on the stretcher. They were pumping her chest, and I told them I know she’s gone.”

According to the outlet, Evette’s mother was left “inconsolable” following her daughter’s death. Evette’s grandmother told ABC7 that she will never forgive the 14-year-old and his family, whom she holds responsible.

“You can say you’re sorry a million times, I will never forgive you, any of you,” she said.

As per the New York Post, New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived a the scene of the shooting and offered his condolences.

“Several lives are destroyed,” Adams said. “We know that we have an obligation to create safe environments for young people. And that is what we try to do every day.”

The 14-year-old suspect is in police custody, as per CBS News.