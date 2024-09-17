Woman Who ‘Showered With E-cig’ Nearly Dies After ‘Black Goo Poured Out of Her’ Due to Vaping Addiction

An Ohio woman alleges that vaping resulted in her being put in a coma after doctors extracted two liters of “black” fluid from her lungs. Jordan Brielle, 32, began smoking in her teenage years but transitioned to vaping in 2021. Before long, she found herself spending as much as $500 a week to sustain the habit.

“I was fully addicted,” Brielle admitted to Kennedy News and Media, via The Daily Mail. “I was vaping so much that I slept with it, it went to the shower with me.”

In November 2023, she began to experience a noticeable decline in her health, marked by a persistent heaviness in her chest.

“I had a horrible cough and was going to the hospital two or three times a week for help. I had little to no voice,” Brielle explained. “Each time they would send me home. It felt like there were 80 pounds of pressure just lying on my chest. I’d never felt so sick in my life.”

What happened next was straight out of a David Cronenberg body horror film.

She recalls her body bloating from her ankles to her kneecaps, her skin taking on a grey hue, and her mind struggling to concentrate. She also contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia, yet continued to vape.

“Nobody knew what was actually wrong with me. I felt like I was dying,” Brielle recalled.

The Woman Addicted to Vaping Was Rushed to the Hospital, Where ‘Vape Juice’ Was Discovered in Her Lungs

In May, Brielle was taken to the hospital after her partner discovered her unresponsive in bed, with dark mucus dripping from her nose and mouth.

“He said I was gasping but couldn’t catch my breath. I was unresponsive and had a faint pulse,” she recalled. “He began sucking the sputum out of my nose and mouth to try and give me CPR. He called 911 because the CPR wasn’t working. I don’t remember anything.”

Doctors promptly connected her to a ventilator and also informed her family that her left lung had collapsed completely. Meanwhile, her right lung was only partially collapsed.

After extracting two liters of black fluid from her lungs, the doctors placed her in a medically induced coma for 11 days.

“My body was trying to force out the vape juice inside my lungs, which was like concrete. It was pure black and bloody,” Brielle detailed.

“In [the] hospital, they told me my lungs were extremely damaged from smoking and vaping,” she noted. “It felt like there was a popped balloon in my lungs.”

Brielle revealed that she suffered a minor brain injury caused by insufficient oxygen to her brain. Of course, doctors have cautioned her that this could recur if she continues to vape.

However, she claims she hasn’t touched a vape since.

“I would say to anyone else: Quit any way you can,” she cautioned. “Do it for your health, your family, your life, your lungs — whatever motivates you, use that reason and stop.”