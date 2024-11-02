Woman Who Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Assaulting Her When She Was 13 Claims 2 Other Celebrities Were Involved

A woman alleging that Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her at the age of 13 claims that two other celebrities were also involved.

The allegation arises from a complaint filed on Sunday, October 20, by a woman who claims she was raped by Combs and an unnamed male celebrity while a female celebrity looked on during a party at a residence in New York following the 2000 Video Music Awards.

According to a complaint obtained by People, the unnamed accuser stated that she was invited to the afterparty by a limousine driver claiming to work for Combs. The driver suggested that the mogul preferred younger women and that she “fit what Diddy was looking for.”

The accuser claims that upon arriving at the party, she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. She also alleges that she was given a drink that she believes was drugged, as outlined in the complaint.

The Complaint Alleges a Shocking Assault by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Another Celebrity

According to the filing, Diddy approached the then 13-year-old with a “crazed look in his eyes.” The rapper then allegedly exclaimed, “You are ready to party!”

The accuser asserts that Combs subsequently threw her toward a male celebrity, referred to in the complaint as Celebrity A. He allegedly restrained her and sexually assaulted her. The incident is said to have occurred in the presence of another female celebrity, identified as Celebrity B.

Once the male celebrity had finished, the accuser claimed that Combs then raped her while both celebrities looked on.

The accuser is represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has also advocated for women alleging sexual misconduct against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Buzbee held a press conference to announce he is representing over 100 individuals accusing Combs of misconduct.

Combs’ attorneys refuted the allegations and criticized Buzbee’s tactics in a statement.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded [Sunday’s] barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” the statement reads, per People. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs was arrested in September in New York City on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and has been denied bail by two judges. Meanwhile, Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Diddy last appeared in court for his criminal case on October 10. His trial is set to commence in May 2025.