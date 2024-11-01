Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Grand Jury Subpoenas New Witness, Claims to Have Tapes

A man claiming to have explicit tapes from parties hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs says that he’s been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury.

On Thursday, TMZ interviewed attorney Ariel Mitchell and her client, Courtney Burgess, outside the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan. They shared that they had just completed their testimony before the grand jury.

Burgess told the outlet that he was first approached by agents from the Department of Homeland Security, one of the federal agencies involved in the Diddy criminal case.

In September, Combs was arrested in New York City on charges including sex trafficking. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Mitchell reports that her client has been subpoenaed and asserts they possess evidence to support some of Courtney’s allegations. He has previously given interviews in which he claims to have, or to have seen, compromising videos involving Diddy and his celebrity associates.

The Witness Also Claims to Have The Diary of The Late Ex-Girlfriend of Diddy

Additionally, Burgess claims to possess the unedited version of the diary that is reportedly written by Kim Porter, the late ex-girlfriend of Diddy and the mother of four of his children.

Meanwhile, TMZ‘s sources report that federal prosecutors have issued a subpoena to Burgess. They’re reportedly requesting the surrender of all records, including thumb drives, hard drives, and electronic storage devices containing videos or other files related to Diddy.

Diddy is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Mitchell also informed TMZ that they would be attending a separate hearing to assess what evidence, if any, they needed to provide to the federal authorities.

Earlier this year, a supposed memoir about Kim Porter appeared on Amazon. However, it was removed after her children criticized it and questioned its authenticity.

Meanwhile, Burgess asserts that he possesses the genuine version. Mitchell also added that they plan to collaborate with Amazon to publish their own book. However, they have yet to establish a timeline for its release.

In September, Combs was arrested in New York City. He was booked on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. The veteran rapper is currently awaiting trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been denied bail.

The trial is set to take place on May 5, 2024.