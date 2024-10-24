Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invites 12-Year-Old Actress to Party in Disturbing Resurfaced Video

Similar to his behavior towards Justin Bieber when he was 15 years old, a resurfaced video shows Sean “Diddy” Combs inviting a then 12-year-old actress to party with him.

In the video, Combs is seen speaking to The Ring star Daveigh Chase backstage at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

“You coming to the afterparty tonight?” Sean “Diddy” Combs asked Chase. When the then 12-year-old nodded her head, the rapper laughed and declared, “Yeah!”

Combs and Ashton Kutcher, who is a well-known guest of Diddy’s parties, presented Chase with that year’s MTV Movie Awards’ Best Villian Award for her role in the horror film.

As social media erupts over the latest resurfaced video, Diddy’s spokesperson releases a statement. “It’s disappointing to see media and social media commentators twist moments into something they were not,” the spokesperson told Page Six about the resurfaced video.

Chase also responded to the request to comment on the video. She noted that she did not wish to return the request for comment. She also has not commented on the situation publicly.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested last month and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has also been accused of sexually abusing dozens of people during his parties. Some of the accusers claim they were abused when they were underage.

He is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is scheduled to start in early May 2025.

Seven New Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Meanwhile, AP News reports that seven new lawsuits have been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Four men and three women alleged in the lawsuits they were sexually assaulted by Combs. They claim the assaults occurred at parties over the past two decades.

After the lawsuits were filed, Diddy’s legal team requested that a judge order potential witnesses and their lawyers to stop making statements. The legal team alleges the statements may prevent a fair trial.

“As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs has been the target of an unending stream of allegations by prospective witnesses and their counsel in the press,” the legal team wrote. “These prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press.”

Combs reps also stated that the lawyer behind the latest lawsuits, Tony Buzbee, is looking for publicity. They “have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.