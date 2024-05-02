Woman Throws Bowling Ball at Lady’s Head in Brutal Bowling Alley Brawl Video

A viral video from a Miami bowling alley brawl features a woman throwing a bowling ball not down the lane, but at another’s head.

Authorities are on the hunt for both a victim and a suspect after a tumultuous fight erupted at Lucky Strike in downtown Miami. During the incident, cellphone footage captured a bowling ball hurled at an individual’s head.

In a widely circulated clip of the frenzied brawl, one woman is captured executing an overhead throw of a bowling ball towards a crowd. The ball hits another woman on the head. The hit seemingly knocked her unconscious or, at least, made her collapse to the ground.

A man eventually escorted away the woman who had tossed the bowling ball, preventing her from hurling any more of them.

“Bowling balls were being thrown left and right,” Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega told Miami’s WSVN 7. “They were not only fighting, bowling balls were being thrown.”

“What’s crazy is that two groups would get into an argument so heated,” Vega observed.

A flying bowling ball captured silhouetted against brightly lit decor. (Image via TikTok / @Honeymilanmusic)

The Miami Police responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. However, by the time officers arrived at Lucky Strike, located at the intersection of 7th Street and 2nd Avenue, the individuals involved in the dispute had already departed.

However, authorities are searching for the victim and the ball tosser.

Multiple balls went flying during the now-viral bowling alley brawl. (Image via TikTok / @Honeymilanmusic)

Miami Authorities Are Searching for the Bowling Alley Brawl Ball Tosser

“We are trying to locate both the victim and the suspect in this case. They can both be facing charges,” Vega explained. “Number one, they vandalized the establishment, so they gonna be looking at criminal mischief. Then we are looking at the aggravated battery for the bowling ball that was thrown and hit the victim on the head.”

Given that both the victim and the suspect remain missing, there is currently no information regarding the victim’s condition or the severity of any injuries sustained.

“It’s incredible that someone just had a little concussion but this could have caused a death to someone,” Vega cautioned.

The bowling alley didn’t take long to attract a viral brawl. Lucky Strike celebrated its grand opening at the end of March. According to WSVN 7, it was open for business the day after the incident.