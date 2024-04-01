violent-brawl-breaks-out-between-giants-and-padres-fan-at-mlb-game

Giants and Padres fans continue to strike out with embarrassing behavior at games, this time resulting in old-timers schooling the youth.

Four men attending Saturday’s Giants vs. Padres baseball game at Petco Park decided they were princes of pugilism. It appeared as though two of the men had the grit of age on their side as they effortlessly trounced their younger, svelte opponents.

In the footage, two men are seen grappling on the ground, while the other two exchange punches standing up. During the confrontation, a powerful punch seemed to connect squarely with the man wearing a No. 44 San Diego jersey, causing him to fall to the ground.

Meanwhile, as the men who had been wrestling on the floor rose to their feet, the young Padres fan was swiftly slammed back to the ground. Subsequently, he was struck in the face by a series of rapid jabs. The footage found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Walked to the bathroom and a brawl broke out at Petco lmfao pic.twitter.com/YdoUc6Ngzz — Trev (@trevdawg27) March 31, 2024

Of course, security stepped in to stop the younger men from getting further pummeled. It remains unclear whether there were any notable injuries or arrests. However, it seems like only youthful egos were harmed in this dust-up.

Meanwhile, one can’t help but wonder how it must have felt for these young men waking up Easter Sunday having been humiliated in the art of fisticuffs by much older gentlemen. Perhaps the vivid image of getting slammed to the ground whilst your derrière hangs invitingly in the air will be a cautionary tale for MLB fans thinking of throwing down in the future.

A moment this young man will likely replay over and over inside his head during his quiet moments alone. (Image via Twitter / @trevdawg27)

The Internet Reacts to the Giants vs Padres Brawl

Of course, the denizens of X weighed in on the bare-knuckle display. Most users seemed to marvel at the older men handling their business. “Those 2 kids probably think they mopped up, but they got mopped up,” one onlooker wrote. “They thought OGs were going to let it slide but they slid instead,” another quipped.

Another X user noted the valuable experience the defeated fighter learned. “The young men learned about old man strength today,” they wrote.

Of course, this is the second recent black eye received by Giants and Padres fans. The foursome fisticuffs marked the second violent altercation at Petco over the weekend. Just one day earlier, on Friday night, a video captured a female Padres fan striking a male Giants fan.

Meanwhile, the teams ended the series in a tie. The Giants and Padres split the series evenly, finishing with a 2-2 record.