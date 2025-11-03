Woman Terrified Someone Broke Into Her House After Finding Toilet Paper Roll: Here’s What Really Happened

Very rarely has a roll of toilet paper been so terrifying. A woman was convinced someone broke into her home after finding a roll of toilet paper had mysteriously appeared.

Videos by Suggest

Speaking with People, Maebrie Martin explained that upon arriving home, she found that someone had replaced the empty toilet paper roll that she left that morning. She immediately freaked out and thought about someone living in her home.

“I am freaking out right now,” Maebrie told the outlet. “This morning, I used the last of the toilet paper, but the extra rolls were still boxed up, so I figured I’d deal with it later. When I got home and saw the toilet paper replaced, I thought I was losing my mind.”

“I literally feel like someone is in here,” she said after discovering the change. “I remember exactly where I put the toilet paper holder thingy. And there was a stick broken off inside from when I painted it. I saw that stick this morning, and now it’s gone. I did not do this.”

The Mystery Of The Toilet Paper has her Baffled

To make matters worse, the security cameras weren’t working.

“I tried to check our cameras,” Maebrie said. “The batteries were dead or something, and my husband hadn’t been home, so I’m sitting there thinking, what is going on?”

Sounds like a horror movie, right? But the truth was much more boring than fiction. It had been her sister.

“My mom’s friend sent her my TikTok while we were at the gym,” Maebrie said. “She was like, ‘It’s probably your sister.’ So we checked her location, and sure enough, she had come home for a doctor’s appointment, said hi to our dog Oscar, went to the bathroom and then left.”

Ultimately, she’s willing to poke fun at herself. Her sister also found it hilarious as well.

“Oh, no, I never thought I was going to find an answer,” Maebrie said. “All of my TikTok videos are just me kind of talking to my friends. I wasn’t asking people for input.”