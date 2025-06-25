Woman Reprimanded At Disney World For Wearing Sports Bra And Leggings At Park: ‘Improperly Dressed’

After going to the gym, a woman named Nicole decided to visit Disney World with her husband. Little did she know that Disney employees would reprimand her for wearing her gym outfit: a sports bra and leggings. After sharing her story online, most users sided with the Mouse.

Videos by Suggest

In a TikTok post shared on June 12, Nicole shared a picture of her and her husband at Epcot, one of Disney World’s amusement parks. The photo’s caption, however, came in contrast with their apparent happy demeanor.

“Was so happy to be here that I didn’t realize I was ‘improperly dressed’ and would be forced to buy a $45 tshirt or else I could not get on the ride I waited an hour for,” Nicole wrote.

It appears that Nicole was not complying with the family amusement park’s dress code, which prompted one Disney employee to ask her to buy a t-shirt.

In a follow-up video, Nicole shared a photo of her outfit. She was wearing a white sports bra and black leggings. She also wrote, “I really didnt think anything of this tbh.”

Finally, on a third post, the woman further defended her outfit, saying, “I had nothing showing other than my stomach and my arms. But yet, you guys are acting like I went out naked.”

Backlash

Her follow-up videos, posted back to back, were posted following an overwhelmingly negative response from TikTok users, who managed to ratio all her videos with criticism, appearing to side with Disney and their dress code.

“Is that a sports bra?! Well obviously you don’t have a shirt on????” one user wrote.

“It’s common sense that this isnt allowed in parks,” another user commented.

A third one said, “How could you not come to the conclusion yourself that wearing only a bra as a top isn’t considered appropriate attire unless you’re in a gym or at your home?”

Nicole, not willing to back down, responded to many of her critics. One of them wrote, “My working assumption is that everywhere other than the pool, gym and and beach has a please wear a shirt dress code.”

Nicole answered that there were no signs at the park, so she and her husband assumed that their outfits were fine. However, a user responded to her, saying, “They can’t have signs for every rule. Some that are common sense are only available to read on the website.”

Some comments, while still critical, appeared to be empathetic toward Nicole.

“Your explanation and acknowledgment of not knowing the dress code is more than enough. They do try and be more family friendly than say Busch Gardens or Six Flags,” one user explained.

Another user wrote, “I can get it, it’s HOT in florida. They are sensitive about outfits that look too close to the characters too! I hope you had a great time!”