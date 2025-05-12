walt-disney-world-announces-dates-for-beloved-halloween-event

Get ready, ghouls and gals, Walt Disney World announced the dates for its beloved Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Videos by Suggest

The event will begin on Aug. 15 and run until Oct. 31. “Meet Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse together at Town Square Theater. Rediscover Storybook Circus—transformed into a happy haunt for families with younger children,” the party’s description reads. “And have monstrous fun at a dance party inspired by the film ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Plus, popular party experiences will return!”

Among the event’s experiences are the Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, featuring lasers and fireworks, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltecular, and dance parties and music.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will also feature delicious Halloween-themed food. The dates of the event are as follows:

August – 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, and 29

September – 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 2, 8, and 30

October – 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, and 31

Tickets for the event will go on sale on May 15 for those staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, which are the following:

Disney Resorts Collection hotels

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort

Others can start purchasing the tickets on May 22.

The price ranges from $119 to $229, depending on the event date. Annual pass holders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket, but this offer is only valid on select nights in August and September.

Walt Disney World’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Guests Can Wear Costumes

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to the event. However, Walt Disney World has specific dress-up guidelines.

Guests 14 years of age or older may not wear masks. However, guests 13 and under may wear masks. The masks must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times and have openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

Disney World notes that while all Guests may dress as their favorite character, they may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable, or violent. They may not contain any props or accessories that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon. They also may not contain sharp objects, pointed objects, or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground. Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

If guests are not wearing full costumes, themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts, and hats are acceptable. Acceptable accessories include transparent wings, plastic light sabers, toy swords, and tutus. Costume headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Walt Disney World noted that guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into and/or removed from Disney parks unless their costumes can be modified to meet the guidelines.