Cannes Film Festival Organizers Update Dress Code For ‘Decency Reasons’

Just before the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival began, the iconic event’s organization made some changes to its dress code.

The organizers posted the new dress code on the Cannes Film Festival’s website in the frequently asked questions section.

“For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 p.m., which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required,” the organizers stated.

They stated female attendees can wear a “little black dress,” a dark-colored pantsuit, or a dressy top with black pants. They can also wear elegant shoes and sandals with or without heels. Sneaks are not allowed.

For the male attendees, the dress code is a black or navy-blue suit with a bow-tie or dark colored tie.

There is one more dress code requirement. “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival,” the organizers stated. “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”

They then stated that proper attire is sufficient for all other screenings.

The Cannes Film Festival sent a memo to attendees about the code changes.

“This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect,” the memo reads, per Variety. “The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law.”

Actress Halle Berry Speaks Out About the Cannes Film Festival Dress Code

Following the news that the Cannes Film Festival has a new dress code, actress Halle Berry revealed at the event’s press conference that she was forced to get a backup dress for the annual event.

“I had an amazing dress by [Gaurav] Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it,” she said. “Because the train is too big. So I, of course, am going to follow the rules. So I had to make a pivot.”

Berry appeared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a black-and-white striped dress by Jacquemus. The gown also featured a pink ruffle in the back.

However, Heidi Klum seemingly ignored the rule. She wore a pink floral gown from Elie Saab that featured a long train.

Actress Wan Qian Hui also opted not to follow the dress code. She appeared in a cream tulle ball gown that had ruffled layers.

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13 and will run until May 24.