Woman Hospitalized For Over 3 Months And No One Knows Who She Is

For the past three months, a New York City hospital has been trying to find the identity of a female patient. According to WABC, the hospitalized, unknown woman has been staying at Mount Sinai in Morningside Heights.

Videos by Suggest

Hospitalized Woman Remains Unidentified After 3 Months Of Searching

The mystery woman was found on April 12 and was admitted to the hospital. Someone spotted her at 4:45 AM sitting on a bus stop bench. This was at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

Noticing the strange woman who seemed to require help, a witness called 911. Since then, doctors and authorities have yet to identify her.

Although the hospital doesn’t know her exact age or name, they believe she may go by “Pam.” The unknown patient speaks English, so it’s not a translation issue. She’s Black, 170 pounds, and around 5″8.

The woman with greying black hair and brown eyes typically wears black clothing and hides her face. Hospital staff believe she is in her late 50s.

We currently don’t know the reason for her hospitalization. Perhaps it’s due to her potential memory problems, if there are any. Or maybe she has a mental disability that prevents her from identifying herself. Who knows where she came from and what she has been through to be in this state?

WNBC

In desperation, the hospital provided the photos above in hopes that someone might know her, shared via WNBC. While it’s hard to see her facial features in the first photo, it’s easier to see what she looks like in the second.

It’s unclear whether or not the hospital will keep her if they continue to fail at identifying her. If anyone thinks they may know something about this mystery patient, Mount Sinai urges anyone to call them at 646-901-9309.