How a Fish Bone Landed One ‘Ip Man’ Actress in the Hospital

Talk about food that fights back… Master Z: Ip Man Legacy star Liu Yan was recently hospitalized after a meal went sideways.

The 44-year-old shared on her Weibo account on June 1 that she needed medical treatment after a fish bone got stuck in her throat.

The Ip Man franchise star, also recognized for her roles in Jet Li’s Badges of Fury and the TV series Martial Universe, posted medical images revealing a bone lodged in her throat, along with a selfie. Her post aimed to encourage anyone facing a similar situation to seek medical attention without delay.

A selfie of actress Liu Yan. (Image via Weibo / Liu Yan )

“Fishbone stuck in the throat is a common occurrence,” Yan wrote alongside the post, according to a Google Translation. “This is my first time going to the hospital to remove a fish bone. No matter what, don’t fight the fishbone. The sooner you go to the hospital, the sooner you will be relieved. The hospital’s technology is very good, and you won’t suffer at all.”

Meanwhile, the comments shed a bit more light on how an actress who can go toe to toe with Ip Man can be sidelined by a fishbone.

When a fan asked her to “please be careful” eating fish, the actress responded: “I love the crucian carp soup I cooked myself, but I don’t drink it anymore.”

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The I Belonged to You actress clarified in another reply that “it’s just a thorn wound. It’s nothing serious,” reassuring concerned fans.

Meanwhile, the University of Utah says that swallowing a fishbone is usually harmless if you feel fine. They suggest it will pass through the digestive system naturally. A scratch in the throat may cause discomfort but typically heals on its own.

However, if the scratch becomes infected or the uvula is inflamed, antibiotics may be needed. If you experience pain, fullness in the neck, or difficulty swallowing food or water, a fishbone may be lodged in your esophagus. You should seek emergency medical care immediately.