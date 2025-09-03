Woman Falls 60 Feet Down Mountain To Save Dog, Both End Up Surviving

A woman was climbing a mountain in Canada when her dog fell, so she did what any good dog owner would do and fell 60 feet down to save him. Fortunately, the two managed to survive the accident, according to PEOPLE.

36-year-old Margaux Cohen from Vancouver was hiking Tricouni Peak on August 24 alongside her dog Zion, her friend Max, and her friend’s cousin, Global News reported. They had just summited the mountain and were climbing down when the trail got difficult.

“We saw that the trail was just across a little wall,” said Cohen. “We assessed the situation. The wall, can we down-climb it? Is it hard or anything? We decided that it was a pretty easy down-climb compared to things I usually do.”

Unfortunately, Zion lost his footing, so Cohen grabbed him. This caused her to lose balance as well, falling 60 feet down the mountainside with her dog.

“I had this instinct to just grab his harness,” said Cohen to The Squamish Chief. “But I did not realize that by doing this, and because of his weight, I was just going to fall.”

She eventually landed on a flat rock, breaking her leg. Cohen was shocked that she stayed awake through it all.

“I did not lose consciousness at all, which, to be honest, I would have preferred because I remember everything of my fall,” she said.

The avid hiker went into more detail on her injuries. “I didn’t break my nose, but because I hit my nose on rocks like three times obviously it was bleeding a lot,” she explained. “My face started to swell. I was so swollen. I looked at my leg and I was like, ‘there is something really wrong with my leg, it’s not the right shape anymore.’”

Cohen proceeded to scream, whether it was due to the pain or the realization of the accident, she didn’t know. On the other hand, her dog only suffered an injured paw.

“My dog was like, sitting next to me, just wagging his tail, like nothing happened, like he just had the time of his life,” Cohen said while laughing.

Squamish Search and Rescue eventually arrived and transferred her to Lions Gate Hospital. It took two hours for them to arrive after her friend called 911.

“I don’t think it’s a really long time, but when it’s as hot as it was last Sunday and there’s no shade and you’re on rocks and you’re injured, it’s really a long time,” said Cohen.

Doctors have already performed surgery on her leg, with another on the way. Cohen is now recovering and hasn’t injured any of her vital organs.

“I just believe that someone was watching over me that day,” she said.

Cohen’s best friend, Emily Kasal, launched a GoFundMe to help cover Cohen’s medical expenses and Zion’s veterinary bills. It has since raised over $12,500, 42% of the way to its goal.