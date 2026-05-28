‘Storage Wars’ Star Darrell Sheets’ Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Death

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets’ ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel, paid tribute to her ex-husband recently in the wake of his death.

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Wuerfel broke her silence about Sheets on Instagram on April 30, following his death by suicide on April 22.

“I haven’t had the words until now,” the 58-year-old real estate agent based in Orange County, California, wrote alongside a montage featuring Sheets. “Thank you for all the love, prayers, and condolences; it has meant more than I can say.”

“Darrell gave us so many moments of laughter, connection, and life. May the memories you hold of him stay close to your heart, as mine will stay with me forever,” Wuerfel added.

Police found the fan favorite reality personality dead from an apparent suicide at a residence in Arizona. An autopsy revealed the 67-year-old did not have any drugs in his system. Sheets was a buyer on the first 15 seasons of the A&E series, where professional buyers bid on auctioned storage lockers, hoping to find valuable items.

Fans and ‘Storage Wars’ Co-Stars Show Their Support for Darrell Sheets’ Ex-Wife, Kimber Wuerfel

Meanwhile, many onlookers showed their support for Wuerfel, who divorced Sheets in 2016, in the comments section of the heartfelt post.

“Kimber, I am so sorry for your loss,” fellow Storage Wars star Laura Dotson wrote. “Darrell was a dear friend. We will always remember him as the most gentle, loving person, a wonderful father and friend. He truly loved you with all his heart. Holding you close in my prayers,” she added.

“Storage Wars will never be the same without Darrell to spice things up. Just a normal guy that set off to change our week nights one storage bid at a time. Prayers to all his family and friends,” a thoughtful fan wrote.

“Darrell was a kind person. This is a beautiful dedication to the love you and he shared,” another fan added.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.