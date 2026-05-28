Game Show Host Slams Spencer Pratt, Calls Him a ‘Serial Scammer’

Famed game show host Drew Carey isn’t putting up with Spencer Pratt amid the LA mayoral race.

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The longtime Price Is Right host/comedian took to Threads to share his true thoughts about Pratt, calling him a “serial scammer.”

“Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a–,” Carey declared. “I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass. F— this guy already.”

Days after Carey unleashed on him and his campaign, Pratt wrote on X, “Isn’t it weird how the two comedians historically lashing against me are both in the ‘Epstein Files’? What are the odds?”

Pratt also shared a screenshot of an alleged email from TV writer Jeff Davis to Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, naming Carey in 2002.

The former The Hills star was referring to Carey and fellow comedian Chelsea Handler, who slammed him earlier this month.

“This is a reminder that a straight white male former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” she stated.

Handler’s post featured photos of Pratt along with a snapshot of President Trump. “Have we learned anything yet?” she asked. “The bar is on the f—ing floor, people, and I need you to jump over it. Ok, thank you, have a nice day!”

Pratt also responded to Handler by writing, “Most of you have probably never heard of Chelsea Handler. So here’s an introduction!”

He then shared a clip of Shane Gillis at the Netflix roast of Kevin Hart. The comedian pointed out Handler’s connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Pratt Begs LA Voters to ‘Think Better’ For the City Days Before the Mayoral Primaries

Meanwhile, Pratt remains focused on his mayoral campaign, telling LA voters to “think better” for the city as they prepare for the primaries.

“We don’t have to accept the filth and the decline,” he stated. “We have the greatest slice of heaven on Earth with our city, and we deserve better. Vote for Pratt. Vote for LA. Vote TODAY. Let’s clean this city together.”

Pratt has also noted that he does not represent either the Republican or Democratic parties.

“Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe,” he recently wrote. “There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name. I’m not part of a political party because I hate politicians.”

He then added, “I’m just Spencer, husband to Heidi, father to Ryker and Gunner, and I’m a pissed off Angeleno who loves my city and is fed up with what corrupt politicians have done to her.”

Pratt has been a registered Republican since 2020. The LA mayoral primary will take place on June 2. If no candidate hits 50% of the votes, the top two candidates will face off in the November election.