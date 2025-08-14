Climber Killed By Falling Rocks After Summiting World’s Second-Highest Mountain

An experienced climber was killed by falling rocks on her way down from the world’s second-tallest mountain just one day after reaching its summit. According to the Associated Press, Chinese climber Guan Jing was struck by the rocks on Tuesday, August 12, while descending from K2 in Pakistan.

Falling Rocks Kill Climber While Descending World’s Second-Tallest Peak

Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the regional government of Gilgit-Baltistan, confirmed the tragic death. Faraq also mentioned that a rescue effort was underway to retrieve her body.

Just a day prior, Jing had successfully reached the top of the mountain that reaches 28,251 feet above sea level. The second-highest peak on Earth is known for being difficult to climb. One of its many dangers is its occasional rockfalls, which is what ended Jing’s life.

According to CBS News, her body rests between 330 and 500 feet above the advanced base camp at around 17,700 feet. Although it’s shorter than Mount Everest, the tallest mountain above sea level, it has a higher fatality rate.

Retrieving the climber’s body will be difficult in itself. “The weather is currently not suitable for a helicopter flight, which is why the body has not yet been brought down,” said Faraq.

An Infamously Dangerous Mountain

The spokesman explained how Jing was part of a Nepali company’s expedition. A Nepali Sherpa, Jangbu, attempted to recover her body on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, he was injured and stranded on the way there. A helicopter managed to rescue him and bring him to Skardu Hospital for medical treatment.

This death comes just one month after a Pakistani climber attempted to climb K2 and perished. They died during an avalanche while descending from Camp 1 to Base Camp. This was around the same area where Jing died.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, a German climber and Olympic gold medalist, Laura Dahlmeier, died attempting to climb another mountain in the same region.

Officials ended up suspending rescue efforts to retrieve her body. This was after her family told authorities that she claimed no one should risk their life to get her body if she died in an accident.