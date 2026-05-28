Country Singer Hospitalized for ‘Pretty Bad Anaphylactic Shock’

A country singer had a pretty good reason for going silent on social media: five shots of adrenaline and getting hospitalized.

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Tom Wolfe of the Australian country music duo The Wolfe Brothers (along with his bro Nick) took to Instagram on May 27 to give fans the details of why he’s been distant for a hot minute.

“Hey folks, Tom here. Been a little quiet on socials this past week — not intentionally,” he began alongside a snapshot of himself absolutely zonked while lying on a gurney in a hospital.

“Last week I had a pretty bad anaphylactic shock to peanuts and ended up in hospital,” he continued. “Pretty scary stuff, but incredibly thankful for the paramedics who looked after me.”

The “Ain’t Seen It Yet” artist then revealed a pretty intense treatment for the incident.

“5 shots of adrenaline and a quick ambulance ride later, I’m all good!” he explained.

Tom also gave a hat tip to the first responders who helped get the situation under control.

“If those paramedics ever want Wolfe Brothers tickets… they’re on the house,” he offered.

It’s unclear how Tom got the nuts in his mouth, but he seems to have made a full recovery.

Of course, fans of the former Australia’s Got Talent contestant took to the comments to show their support… and a special brand of Wolfe Brothers fan humor…

“Deez nuts 🥜,” one top comment read, with The Wolfe Brothers’ account shooting back, “INCREDIBLE 😂.”

“That’s nuts! Honestly, bloody hell, thank goodness you’re okay,” one pun lover added.

The Wolfe Brothers pose with three Golden Guitar awards, including Album of the Year at New Zealand’s 2024 Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth, Australia. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)

“Rough news, man… But… how do you look this good passed out? 😂 What a beautiful man,” another fan with hungry eyes offered.

Meanwhile, The Wolfe Brothers kick off an Australian tour on May 30 at AlphaFest 2026 in Sandstone Point.