The First AI Feature Film Has Been Presented In Cannes, And Proves AI Can’t Be Original

The first ever film to be fully AI-Generated was presented in Cannes, France, while the city’s famed festival took place elsewhere. It was made at a fraction of the cost of standard movies, and the fraction of the quality.

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Hell Grind is the world’s first feature-length movie generated entirely by AI. Per The Wall Street Journal, it took a team of 15 only two weeks and half a million dollars to produce the film. Well, I say “produce,” but that would be as absurd a statement as saying diners cooked their own dinners.

They used Higgsfield AI to ‘produce’ the film.

The content lead at Higgsfield AI, Adil Alimzhanov, tried to hype up how difficult it is to make an AI film. I suppose when you can summon AI monstrosities immediately, sitting down for more than 10 minutes a day for a couple weeks would feel like toil.

“You can’t go into AI and say, ‘Make me a 95-minute cool video,'” he said. I mean, that’s kinda what they did, but alas. Each prompt apparently averaged 3,000 words and would yield 15 seconds of footage. And un ungodly amount of water, but I’m sure the fish are fine with it.

‘Hell Grind’ Proves AI Has No Original Ideas

By now, we should all know that there is no true “intelligence” behind AI. Which makes them great as tools, but omnipotent thieves when generating creative content.

The Hell Grind trailer is a kitbash of themes and designs that wear their influences so brazenly they may as well have watermarks over every character and setting. Higgsfield AI didn’t stick its tendrils too deep into the pool to steal the work of other artists, it seems.

The Mortal Kombat, Ready Player One, D&D, and generic fantasy ooze that Hell Grind swims in shows how unoriginal the AI is. Maybe if they worked a whole one week more, Higgsfield may have been able to produce more original designs. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

Hell Grind may be a technological marvel, but it’s also the first front from the AI war machine in their battle against authentic art. A superweapon built using the scraps and bolts of violated artists.