Body Of 26-Year-Old Hiker Found After Being Trapped In Volcano For 4 Days

Four days after a 26-year-old hiker fell off a cliff and was trapped in an active volcano, she was found dead. Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins fell near the crater of Mount Rinjani on Saturday, June 21, tumbling into a volcano in Indonesia. Rescue efforts tragically failed, and four days later, on Tuesday, June 24, rescue teams found her body.

According to a translated statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Marins died after falling from a cliff on a trail up the volcano’s crater. This volcano is over 12,000 feet high, and the hiking conditions were difficult when she fell around 6:30 AM.

“The Brazilian government announces, with deep regret, the death of Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins,” it wrote. “[She] had fallen from a cliff that surrounds the trail next to the crater of Mount Rinjani (3,726 meters high), a volcano located approximately 1,200 km from Jakarta, on the island of Lombok.”

Rescue teams had made many excavation attempts within the past four days. Unfortunately, it was “made difficult by adverse weather, ground and visibility conditions in the region.” By the fourth day, the “Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist.”

“The Brazilian government extends its condolences to the family and friends of the Brazilian tourist for the immense loss caused by this tragic accident.”

The rescuers managed to observe Marins before her death using a drone, per TV Brasil EBC. They noticed her moving and were able to supply the hiker with food and water. Still, they were unable to rescue her due to “extreme terrain and dynamic weather.”

By the next morning, drone footage showed Marins had disappeared from her original location. They did manage to locate her again on Monday, June 23, but she looked “visually motionless.”

In response to the tragedy, Marins’ family made an Instagram statement on their account dedicated to tracking her rescue. “Today, the rescue team managed to reach the place where Juliana Marins was,” said the translated statement.

“With immense sadness, we inform you that she did not survive. We remain very grateful for all the prayers, messages of affection and support that we have received.”

This treacherous volcano has taken more lives than just Marins. Just one month ago, a Malaysian hiker died after falling from his climb on Mount Rinjani.