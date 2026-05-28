‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Welcome Baby Together

A Vampire Diaries franchise couple just welcomed their first baby together, not long after walking down the aisle.

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Indeed, Candice King and Steven Krueger made it Instagram official, sharing a snapshot glimpse of their new bundle of joy. In the adorable image, the newborn takes hold of an adult finger as he seemingly dozes.

“Welcome to the world our sweet boy… 🩵 Arlo Dominic Krueger 🩵,” King captioned the sweet image. “Born May 3, 2026 at 2:56pm. We are so in love.”

Of course, King and Krueger, who starred as Caroline Forbes and Josh Rosza in The Vampire Diaries universe, had plenty of high-profile pals going gaga for the new little one in the comments section.

“Congratulations 🥹🥹♥️,” fellow VD alum Nina Dobrev gushed. “Congratulations, my beautiful friend ❤️,” yet another Vampire Diaries actress, Kat Graham, echoed. VD elder statesman Sebastian Roché chimed in with, “Congrats guys❤️❤️❤️.”

The new baby, a first for Yellowjackets star Krueger and the third for King (the 39-year-old actress also has two daughters, Florence and Josephine, with her ex-husband, The Fray guitarist Joe King), follows the couple’s having an elopement-style wedding just last month.

“We decided to have a small elopement-style weekend in Nashville with just our immediate families, and save the bigger celebration for sometime next year,” the 36-year-old Kruger explained to Vogue at the time.

Steven Krueger and Candice King at the ‘Yellowjackets’ S3 Global Premiere in Los Angeles in February 2025.(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“We had 15 people in total, including Candice’s daughters and my two nieces. And it was perfect,” Kruger added.

King and Krueger’s romance began after they worked together on the Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals. They went public with their relationship on Instagram in December 2023, and Krueger proposed about a year and a half later.

Meanwhile, King returned to Instagram with a baby update, complete with a massive photo dump that kicked off with a stroller snap.

“Days of Arlo,” the actress wrote in the caption to the May 16 post, listing off moments like “patio dinners,” “nursery decor,” “healing food,” and “post delivery, delivery sushi.” She also mentioned “binge watching my favorite show ‘Better Things'” and “being so damn grateful for @stevenakrueger.”

The final slide featured a candid moment of the happy couple together, presumably just after baby Arlo was born.