YouTuber Films Himself Violating Safety Rule While on Cedar Point Rollercoaster

A famed YouTuber is no longer welcome at Cedar Point after he filmed himself violating one of the amusement park’s major safety rules.

Videos by Suggest

The influencer, Allen Ferrell, took to YouTube earlier this month and posted a video of himself sneaking a box of chicken nuggets onto Millennium Force and eating them on the 310-foot-tall rollercoaster as it reached speeds of up to 93 mph.

In the video, Ferrell is seen eating the nuggets as the ride descends one of its drops. He also attempted to eat a sauce packet, but it slid off his face. He ate only 7 out of the 10 chicken nuggets.

In an email to Entertainment Weekly, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark stated loose articles, including food, are not permitted on Millennium Force.

“Cedar Point does not condone the behavior demonstrated in this video,” he noted.

The theme park’s safety guidelines also noted that on most of its rides, “items must be safely secured in cargo pockets, a waist pack, in a bin on the ride platform, left in a locker, or with a non-rider.”

“Loose items that are not able to be stored in waist packs or cargo pockets are not permitted in line,” the ride’s rule states. “And must be stored in a locker or with a non-rider.”

Ferrell Is Banned From Cedar Point and Other Six Flags Amusement Parks

Ferrell was not only banned from Cedar Point but is now also prohibited from visiting any Six Flags amusement parks.

“This guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life,” Clark told 3News. “Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior. Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food, which can become a choking hazard.”

“Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park,” Clark also said in an email. “And guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding. Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks.”

3News further reports this isn’t the first time Ferrell has violated the safety rule. In 2023, the YouTuber rode the same rollercoaster while eating a McDonald’s sandwich.