Woman Died After Chiropractor ‘Cracked Her Neck’ in Wake of Gym Injury, Inquest Reveals

A young woman heard a “crack” in her neck during a 2021 gym workout and died weeks later after seeking chiropractic treatment, a recent inquest revealed. Joanna Kowalczyk, from Gateshead, Newcastle, England, decided to skip a hospital procedure and chose alternative treatments for her injury instead, according to The Times.

The outlet reports that Kowalczyk, 29, is believed to have experienced an arterial dissection—a tear in the inner lining of an artery—following a neck injury sustained during a personal training session at a gym in September 2021. An underlying connective tissue disorder made her more susceptible to this type of injury.

She also frequently experienced migraines and struggled with joint hypermobility, both of which were well-documented in her medical history. The chiropractor allegedly failed to review her medical records. This reportedly resulted in neck adjustments that caused acute dissections in the same area. This ultimately led to her death.

Leila Benyounes, assistant coroner for Gateshead and South Tyneside, concluded that Kowalczyk’s death resulted from complications arising from “chiropractic treatment following a naturally occurring medical event.” Last week, she published her findings, urging the General Chiropractic Council to require chiropractors to review a patient’s medical history before treatment.

The Woman Visited a Chiropractor Following Hearing a ‘Crack’ in Her Neck

After hearing a crack in her neck, Kowalczyk visited the emergency room, where a CT scan was performed. Doctors recommended a lumbar puncture—a procedure used to rule out the possibility of a hemorrhage.

Instead, she chose to discharge herself from the hospital and sought treatment for the pain from a chiropractor.

Kowalczyk informed the chiropractor that she had previously visited the hospital and undergone a scan. However, the chiropractor made no effort to obtain her medical or hospital records. Between September and October, Kowalczyk reportedly received four treatments.

On Oct. 16, during a session involving a “left adjustment to the neck,” Kowalczyk immediately began experiencing symptoms of dizziness. She also had a sensation of the room spinning.

She eventually experienced double vision, tingling sensations in her right hand and foot, and episodes of vomiting.

Chiropractors advised her to go to the hospital. However, she chose to stay at the clinic and rested for several hours. Later, paramedics treated her after she developed speech difficulties, a common stroke symptom.

The Woman was Reportedly Told She Had a Migraine

She was diagnosed with a migraine after being told that dizziness and headaches were “normal” side effects of chiropractic treatment.

The inquest revealed the doctor was unaware that stroke symptoms could disappear quickly. They stated they would have taken her to the hospital if she had been unable to move on her own.

The next day, Kowalczyk became “gravely unwell,” experiencing a diminished level of consciousness, prompting another call to paramedics. Her condition worsened during the ambulance ride, requiring intubation and ventilation.

Hospital scans revealed dead brain tissue and a torn neck blood vessel. She died two days later, on Oct. 19.

“The evidence on behalf of the treating chiropractor was that he did not consider it necessary to request GP records or hospital records, before assessment or treatment despite being informed about the Deceased’s recent hospital attendance, investigation which was recommended, and her discharge against medical advice,” the coroner said.

“Even in the updated consent form I have been provided with, which was designed by the British Chiropractic Association, there is no prompt or question designed for the chiropractor to ask to consider obtaining medical records before assessment or treatment, and when this may be appropriate.

“The only reference to medical records is a consent to communicate as deemed necessary for the treatment. [There’s also] a report to be sent to the GP after treatment,” they continued.

“I am concerned that consideration to obtaining medical records should always be given before assessment, particularly where recent medical treatment or investigations has been undertaken,” the coroner concluded.