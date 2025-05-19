Woman Claims Funeral Home Misplaced Uncle’s Body, Tried To Pass Over An Impostor

A woman from California is accusing a funeral home of putting the wrong body in her late uncle’s casket. The family is now suing the establishment.

According to a report by CBS News, Amentha Hunt chose the Harrison-Ross Mortuary to prepare her late 80-year-old uncle’s body for burial. However, when she went to view the body at the funeral home, she didn’t see her uncle in the casket. “It shouldn’t have happened,” Amentha said. “I didn’t make arrangements there to see the wrong body.”

The outlet explains that the body was wearing Hunt’s uncle’s suit, but she was sure it wasn’t him. “It was a guy lying there in my uncle’s suit, but it wasn’t my uncle,” Hunt told the outlet. When asked what she thought, she replied, “I just kept looking at him. I kept looking at him and looking at him, and I’m like, he couldn’t have got that dark.”

Convinced the mortuary had messed up, Hunt reportedly asked a worker for help, but they told her, “No, yes, that’s your uncle.” It wasn’t until she brought out a picture of her uncle that the worker allegedly admitted they may have made a mistake. “She was like, you’re right. Give us one minute. One minute,” Hunt said.

The Family Has Filed A Lawsuit Against The Funeral Home

According to CBS News, one minute became three hours as the establishment rectified its error. Hunt still doesn’t know who they brought out the first time. Following the incident, the family filed a lawsuit against Harrison-Ross Mortuary.

Hunt’s attorney told the outlet, “For them to come in, see the wrong corpse, and then for the mortuary to deny that it’s the wrong corpse, and they need proof that it is in fact the right person. We think it’s really just a basic standard of care that they messed up on. They really need to improve their ways so they don’t do this to another family.” They are suing for emotional distress, negligence, and breach of contract.

The Harrison-Ross Mortuary reportedly denies Hunt’s claims and says they are preparing a cease and desist letter.