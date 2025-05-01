Marvel Requests to Be Removed From Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

As the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds continues, Marvel has requested to be removed from the situation.

Videos by Suggest

E! News reports that the company submitted a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman asking to “quash the subpoena issued to Marvel” by Baldoni’s Wayfarer Paries. It also requested the judge to “issue a protective order prohibiting the disclosure of Marvel’s confidential documents by any party or other nonparty in this action.”

Elsewhere in the letter, Marvel requested the court “stay the return date of the Subpoena and related documents requests until the Court decides the pending motion to dismiss of Counterclaim Defendant Ryan Reynolds.

Justin Baldoni added Marvel in his lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds earlier this year. He claims the Deadpool and Wolverine character, Nicepool, was to “mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully” him.

The back-and-forth legal battle began in December 2025. Lively accused Baldoni of acting inappropriately towards her on the set of It Ends With Us. She also claimed he was part of a smear campaign against her following the film’s release. She filed a lawsuit against him and shared her story with The New York Times.

Nearly a month later, Baldoni countersued Lively, adding The New York Times and her husband, Reynolds. He is now suing for $400 million.

Justin Baldoni Responds to Marvel About Being Dropped From the Lawsuit

Just after Marvel requested to be dropped from his lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni released a statement about the legal move.

In a letter submitted to Judge Lewis J. Liman, Baldoni’s lawyers stated they opposed Marvel’s “motion to quash the Wayfarer Parties’ Subpoena and for a protective order.” The legal team also accused Marvel of not meeting and conferring with them “in a good faith effort” to resolve the dispute.

“On April 2, 2025, Marvel sent the Wayfarer Parties a letter containing its objections to the Subpoena,” the letter, which Us Weekly obtained, reads. “Which are the same objections set forth in its recent letter-motion. On April 7, 2025, my office met and conferred with Marvel’s counsel via telephone about the objections.”

“Although we attempted in good faith to address Marvel’s purported concerns about confidentiality and relevancy,” the letter further revealed. “Marvel’s counsel interrupted us, refusing to engage in that discussion.”

Baldoni’s lawyers then shared that Marvel’s counsel interjected. They just wanted to know what documents the Wayfarer Parties “really” needed regarding the creation of Reynolds’ “Nicepool” character.

The Marvel legal team also wanted to know about what documents were needed concerning Justin Baldoni.