Motorcyclist Dies In Hit And Run While On Way Home From Father’s Funeral

A motorcyclist has died in a hit-and-run on Turnipseed Road in Wake County, North Carolina. The rider reportedly attended his own father’s funeral just before.

According to a report by WRAL, the incident occurred near Old Medlin Farm Road on Tuesday, May 6, at around 11:15 AM. Jay Whitley Guido, 53, was one of three motorcyclists on the road at the time. The outlet explains that a driver in a Subaru approached the trio from behind and honked their horn. The vehicle reportedly “passed them recklessly” before getting in front and hitting the brakes.

Guido reportedly followed the Subaru to get the number plate information, but the driver slammed on the brakes a second time. Per a report by the Daily Mail, Guido was forced to tip his bike over to avoid hitting the car. Emergency services transported him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Per WRAL, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol explained that Guido was riding at roughly 25 MPH as another rider in the group was having mechanical issues. Police are now looking for the Subaru driver. Authorities believe the driver is a woman with blonde, shoulder-length hair and is about 40 years old. The exact vehicle model is unknown, but police are looking for a silver or white Subaru Outback or Crosstrek.

The Motorcyclist Was Riding With His Sons Before The Hit And Run

Laura Doyle has set up a GoFundMe for the family to help with funeral costs. The fundraiser describes Guido as ‘a deeply loyal husband, proud father, and passionate friend.’

The GoFundMe also provides some insight into the incident. Guido was reportedly riding with his two sons, Nick and Nate. The family had just returned from a funeral and went for a ride to clear their heads, as it’s something they all loved to do. The fundraiser confirms that Guido ‘laid down’ his bike to avoid the car. ‘Laying down’ is a motorcycle maneuver where the rider intentionally lets the vehicle hit the ground. It’s usually done to escape a collision.

The GoFundMe concludes, ‘Jay leaves behind his beloved wife, Kelly, and their three children — Karissa, Nick, and Nate — who now carry the weight of an unimaginable loss.’