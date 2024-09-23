woman-attacked-by-massive-python-while-doing-dishes-in-nightmare-video

A 64-year-old woman was attacked by a massive python while doing the dishes in her Bangkok home. The last few moments of the incident were captured on body cam footage by officers who rescued her.

Responding police officer Anusorn Wongmalee told The Associated Press that when he arrived the woman looked exhausted. She was leaning against her door and she was pale in color – all while the snake was still coiled around her.

Police officers and animal control used a crowbar on the snake. They hit it over the head until it released its grip before slithering away, avoiding capture in the process. The woman, named Arom Arunroj, spent over 2 hours in the clutches of the snake before she was freed.

Astonishing moment 64 y/o woman is found being crushed by a 13ft PYTHON which bit her thigh and coiled around her torso as she washed dishes outside her home in Thailand. A neighbor heard her exhausted cries. She said she had been trying to escape its grasp for about 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/8fM2in0tFd — Anti Commie (@NotCommie42951) September 19, 2024

Arunroj spoke to Thailand’s Thairath newspaper about the incident. She explained what happened prior to the snake attack.

“I was about to scoop some water and when I sat down it bit me immediately,” Arom stated. “When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me. I grabbed it by the head, but it wouldn’t release me. It only tightened.”

Arom says she cried for help until a neighbor happened to be walking by about an hour and a half later and heard her screams. Then, the authorities were called and her rescue took place.



