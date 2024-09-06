16-Foot Python Crushes Grandmother to Death, Local Mob Avenges Her in Shocking Video

An Indonesian grandmother tragically lost her life after being crushed by a 16-foot python that attempted to swallow her whole. 57-year-old Hapsah’s husband discovered the gigantic serpent coiled around his wife, poised to swallow her “head first” after having squeezed her to death.

TMZ reports that on August 27, the grandmother was attacked by the python while working at a rubber tree plantation in Muaro Jambi Regency, Jambi province. The 16-foot reptile concealed itself in the tall grass and wrapped around her body, gradually squeezing the breath from her lungs until she succumbed to her injuries.

The victim’s husband, M. Safri, 66, who also worked on the plantation, began searching for his wife when she did not return home that afternoon. He heard rustling in the underbrush and was horrified to discover a snake coiled around her, preparing to swallow her whole.

According to Iptu Usaha Sitepu, the Chief of Sungai Gelam Police, M. Safri took decisive action to prevent the snake from eating his dead wife. He pulled on its tail and struck it until it finally released its grip.

The incident left the entire community reeling. An angry mob quickly gathered, pursuing the python and ultimately beating it to death.

⚠️ Warning: Graphic Content⚠️ Local mob avenges 16-foot python after it crushes grandmother to death



“It was massive. It was taken to the village to be shown to the community after it was killed,” village leader Amdi said, per TMZ.

The Internet Reacts to Locals Avenging Grandmother Killed by Python

Of course, denizens of the Internet took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the footage of a mob slaying the alleged python who killed a grandmother.

“Maybe they should’ve taken better care of the grandma to avoid this to begin with. Now they wanna look all tough filming themselves killing an animal,” one onlooker wrote.

“[I] can’t even imagine how scary that must’ve been for her fam,” another X user observed. “snakes, man. They have no business to live on Earth, especially when it can grow that big,” a third onlooker chimed in.

This tragic story follows a more light-hearted python encounter from earlier in the summer.

Thanat Tangtewanon, a resident of Thailand, recently recounted a python biting his groin while sitting on the toilet. Despite the piercing pain, Tangtewanon seized a toilet scrubber and beat the serpent to death, his testicles instantly avenged.

However, a python isn’t venomous, meaning while the injury was painful, it wasn’t serious.