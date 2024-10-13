Woman Arrested for Abuse of a Corpse, Allegedly Cooking Body Parts in a Pot

Police arrested a Kentucky woman after the gruesome discovery of a dismembered and partially cooked body at her home.

Torilena Fields, 32, from Mount Olivet, was arrested last Wednesday when authorities discovered body parts hidden in a mattress in her backyard and in a pot that was still “warm to the touch” in her kitchen oven, per Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO 9 News.

Fields faces charges of obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abusing a corpse. Further charges may be brought depending on the investigation’s findings.

Torilena Fields was arrested on October 10, 2024.

Police arrived at Fields’ home after receiving a troubling call from a contractor employed by Torilena’s mother, Trudy, the property owner.

He reported that Trudy Fields did not answer the door when he arrived. However, upon walking around to the back of the house, he discovered a pile of hair that seemed to belong to her, alongside a blood-stained mattress and drag marks in the grass.

The Grisly Discovery That Prompted the Contractor to Call the Police

The man informed dispatchers that he tracked the drag marks to a spot in the backyard. There, he discovered what seemed to be Fields’ dismembered body lying in the grass.



Authorities arrived at the scene to discover Fields’ dismembered body lying in the grass beside a blood-stained mattress. They also found a blood-stained stick and another mattress on the back porch.

One of the mattresses contained several human body parts and organs. Investigators also reported discovering a pot inside the oven that held additional human remains.



The contractor reported to the police that he last saw Trudy Fields the day before when she accompanied him to her property gate. He stated that she and her daughter, Torilena Fields, were the only individuals present at the home.

He also added that Torilena Fields seemed to be “casting spells on them and being confrontational.”

The police arrived in the afternoon, but Fields did not reveal herself until 11 p.m., after law enforcement secured a warrant to legally enter the residence.

Fields emerged from the house covered in blood.

Investigators discovered body parts scattered throughout the home, including in the kitchen’s oven, where a warm pot held dismembered pieces.

It is still unclear if Fields consumed any body parts. She was taken into custody at the Bourbon County Detention Center last Thursday.