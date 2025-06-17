Woman Allegedly Strangled Granddaughter After Accusing Her Of Stealing Her Meth In Jennings, Louisiana

A 62-year-old woman from Jennings, Louisiana, Margo Lynn Pattum, has been accused of strangling her granddaughter during an altercation. Allegedly, Pattum attacked the juvenile after accusing her of “stealing her methamphetamine.”

According to the Jennings Police Department, the incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, at a Bryan Street residence. At around 4:33 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance.

The caller, identified as Pattum’s granddaughter, told the dispatcher that the 62-year-old grandmother had allegedly strangled her. Police add that the juvenile explained to police that Pattum had accused her of stealing her meth.

After securing a search warrant, investigators found a “wide variety of narcotics” inside the Bryan Street residence. These include methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and other narcotics in pill form.

Arrested And Charged

A search on Pattum revealed that she allegedly possessed a small metal container filled with crack cocaine. Allegedly, Pattum admitted to using the narcotic. Inside the residence, police also seized three firearms. One of the firearms was previously reported as stolen from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Pattum was transported to the Jennings Police Department. Allegedly, she tried to dispose of a container with additional suspected crack cocaine. As per the police, the grandmother attempted to hide it behind the transport seat.

Margo Lynn Pattum was charged with nine counts of drug possession, two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstruction of justice.

As per Law & Crime, Pattum is currently being held on a $20,000 bond. The case is currently under investigation.

This incident comes months after a grandmother in Memphis, Tennessee, Lachunda Johnson, allegedly stabbed her own daughter and grandson on Thanksgiving in 2024.

According to Newsweek, the incident started after Johnson allegedly pushed her grandson. Then, after her daughter confronted and argued with her, Johnson allegedly charged her daughter with a knife and stabbed her and her grandson.

Johnson was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault. It is alleged that the 55-year-old grandmother was drinking and was possibly heavily intoxicated during the incident.