Police Conduct Traffic Stop, Find Raccoon With Meth Pipe In Its Mouth In Driver’s Seat

In what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop, a police officer encountered a raccoon. The raccoon had a meth pipe in its mouth, to the shock of the officer. The animal’s owner, 55-year-old Victoria Vidal, was arrested and charged with drug offenses.

Described as a “strange encounter on patrol,” the Springfield Township Police Department (STPD) detailed that the incident took place on Monday, May 5, at around 7:15 p.m.

One officer conducted a traffic stop on South Arlington Road. Reportedly, he located a vehicle that was registered to an individual who had a suspended driver’s license as well as an active warrant.

As soon as the officer made contact with Vidal, the latter was detained without incident. However, as the officer made his way to Vidal’s vehicle, he was surprised by what he saw. In the driver’s seat, a raccoon named “Chewy” was sitting nonchalantly. Chewy had a meth pipe in its mouth, which, of course, was something unusual, to say the least.

Drug Found

While the anecdote seems funny at first sight, it prompted a search of the vehicle that didn’t end in a humorous outcome. According to the STPD, the officer found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and three used glass meth pipes.

As a result of the discovery, Victoria Vidal was charged with possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She also received a citation for driving while suspended. Reportedly, she will be furtherly charged by a Grand Jury in connection with the crack cocaine, pending lab results.

In the case of Chewy, who is a legal pet in the state of Ohio, was unharmed. Police, however, notified authorities to help verify if Vidal has the necessary documentation and paperwork to own Chewy, the raccoon.

“While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe is a first! No raccoons were hurt or injured in this incident,” the STPD wrote. “As always, we remain committed to keeping our community safe — no matter what surprises may come our way.”

Body cam footage shared by the STPD shows the exact moment in which the officer find Chewy chewing on the meth pipe. Its owner, Vidal, was turned over to Cuyahoga Falls Police, given her active warrant.