Winona Ryder, David Harbour Improvised This Kiss On ‘Stranger Things,’ Twitter Is Shook

This season of Stranger Things has tugged on the heartstrings like never before, and it was recently revealed that one fan favorite moment between Winona Ryder and David Harbour’s characters was completely improvised. In fact, quite a few moments from this season were improvised by the incredibly talented cast of actors.

A Moment Of Improvisation Impresses ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

It was a scene that got fans buzzing online, but after the Stranger Things writers’ Twitter page confirmed that it was a totally improvised moment, people practically lost their minds. The Twitter account posted a photo stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour, whose on-screen romance has been teased over past seasons. That romantic tension boiled over this season, resulting in a kiss that the writers say was improvised by the actors.

It goes to show that although much of the on-screen action might be directed in the writers’ room, some magical moments can happen by trusting actors to go with their instincts. “This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming,” stranger writers’ Twitter account wrote in the caption alongside a screenshot of Ryder and Harbour sharing an intimate moment as their characters Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper.

Fans Flip Over Kiss Reveal

Fans, of course, were floored by the reveal. “OH MY GOD THERE IS NO WAY,” one overwhelmed fan commented. “they’re so real for this,” another wrote. Our personal favorite comment was, “stranger things cast [handshake emoji] improvisation that makes the scene 100x better.”

Even More Improvised Moments

It’s true that Season 4 of Stranger Things brought quite a few memorable moments that were improvised in-the-moment by the actors. One particularly heartbreaking moment was when Caleb McLaughlin, playing Lucas Sinclair, asked his sister (played by Priah Ferguson) for help while holding Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) lifeless body. That tragic cry for help was improvised by McLaughlin.

Another improvised moment featured series newcomer Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) telling Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), “I love you, man,” during a heart-to-heart. Quinn also improvised the line, “don’t you, big boy,” while speaking to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). With excellent one-liners like that coming from him, it’s no wonder that so many made it to the final cut.

There were a lot of ups and downs over this past season, which just makes us more excited to see what happens next. Who would have thought this is where we’d be six years after the Netflix original series first premiered! We’ve been introduced to a lot of new faces over the years, and sadly said goodbye to a few familiar ones along the way. We can’t wait to see how it all ends.

