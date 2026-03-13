94-Year-Old ‘Star Trek’ Legend William Shatner Undergoes Surgery After Devastating Accident

Beloved veteran actor William Shatner was forced to undergo surgery to repair an injury he sustained in a recent accident.

Videos by Suggest

The 94-year-old fell off a horse late last year and shattered his right shoulder, according to Page Six.

“I ride the horses that can compete in equine skills, which is fast down and ends on a sliding stop,” the Star Trek legend explained at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films’ 53rd annual Saturn Awards on March 8. “And the horse that I owned, I came off.”

“She had a habit of going too far, like six inches to the side. And I’m riding it; And I’m ready; And she goes [too fast and threw him off],” Shatner added.

The Boston Legal actor said he tried to lessen the impact of the fall by rolling.

William Shatner at Reigning Competition at the Del Mar Equestrian Center in Del Mar, Equestrian Center in Los Angeles, California, circa 2006. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)

“I’m not a young stuntman anymore,” Shatner, who turns 95 later this month, added. “I started to roll, but hit the dirt with my shoulder. So I wrecked my shoulder.”

William Shatner Details His ‘New Type’ of Surgery

Shatner told the crowd he was scheduled for a “new type of shoulder operation called a reverse something or other” on March 11.

“You put the ball in the socket and the socket in the thing, and you come out 10 hours later, and you’re pain-free,” he explained of the surgery. “So, that’s what I am meandering towards.”

Shatner said the surgery was expected to take 10 hours.

William Shatner poses backstage at the 53rd annual Saturn Awards at Hilton Universal City Hotel on March 08, 2026 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The veteran actor received the Hall of Fame award on behalf of the Star Trek franchise.

Meanwhile, Shatner didn’t let his recent injury slow him down. Just last month, the noted crooner announced an upcoming heavy metal album.