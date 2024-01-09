Willem Dafoe Goes Viral for Relatable Reaction to Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Gossip

As with any major celebrity gathering, the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony was a night full of viral moments and reactions. But while most of the buzz surrounded host Jo Koy and his uncomfortable opening monologue, Willem Dafoe had a viral moment as well.

Rather than a reaction to Koy’s unfunny night of comedy, however, Dafoe drew attention online for his reaction to the hot gossip being shared among the group of girlfriends seated to his right.

The Spiderman star shared a table with Taylor Swift and her date for the evening, Keleigh Teller. At one point in the evening, the pair were joined by another friend, Selena Gomez, who apparently had some juicy stories to tell, given her companions’ reactions.

The trio chatted and laughed, exchanging shocked facial expressions as they talked. Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe sat quietly next to them, staring at his phone and not even remotely acknowledging the animated conversation happening inches away.

“Willem Dafoe is literally me at a family party,” one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote in a now-viral post that boasts thousands of likes and replies.

willem dafoe is literally me at a family party https://t.co/ZwMZN9Mz5a — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) January 9, 2024

“I’ve used this trick, he’s listening to every word and getting the goss,” one user replied. “This whole moment will forever be funny…LOL,” another laughed.

“Willem stays relatable 24/7,” a user noted. “Willem Dafoe is our personality,” agreed another.

“dang its gonna be 61 degrees tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/CVDGIGSiZf — Ali علي 🦽👳🏿‍♂️ (@06206) January 9, 2024

Did Willem Dafoe Catch Any Timothee Chalamet Gossip?

Willem Dafoe couldn’t have been less interested in the girls’ conversation. The internet, on the other hand, simply had to know about the hot topic between the friends.

According to many amateur lip readers across the internet, Taylor Swift and her pals were gossiping about fellow Golden Globes attendee, Timothee Chalamet. “I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said no,” Gomez told her friends, per eagle-eyed fans.

Selena Gomez was seen gossiping about Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globe Awards.



Selena: I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said NO.



Keleigh Teller: With Timothee?”



Selena: *nods* pic.twitter.com/UDW5qnPNgB — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 8, 2024

The rumor rapidly made its way across social media, sparking more rumors that perhaps Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have a secret feud. Since Sunday night, however, the story has changed.

According to an anonymous insider, the ladies were “absolutely not” talking about Chalamet and his date. “She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” they told People. The source added that Selena Gomez “never even saw or spoke to” Chalamet and Jenner.

If that’s the case, what were Taylor Swift & Co. chatting about? Only Willem Dafoe knows.